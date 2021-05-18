V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

VFC opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

