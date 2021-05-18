Vai (VAI) Price Reaches $0.91 on Top Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. Vai has a market cap of $185.47 million and $6.17 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002287 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00381816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00228062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.01296529 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044801 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 204,823,905 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

