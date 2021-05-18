Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s 7th Largest Position

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,888,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,223,778 shares during the period. Vale accounts for about 1.4% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.68% of Vale worth $606,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. 628,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,739,236. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

