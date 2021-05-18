Valerie A. Peters Sells 24,600 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,133,076.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE OLN traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

