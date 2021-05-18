Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,490,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7,755.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 283,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 279,969 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 141,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2,719.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.