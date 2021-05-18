Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Down 4.8%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. 262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $726.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Valhi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Valhi by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

