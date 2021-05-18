Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.56.
In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,979,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,020. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
