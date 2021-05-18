Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,979,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,020. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.