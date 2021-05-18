VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) Shares Up 0.4%

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.72 and last traded at $51.98. 23,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 51,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.