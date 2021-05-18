VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Black Swift Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,975 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

