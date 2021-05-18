VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

