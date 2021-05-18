Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,375 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.3% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

