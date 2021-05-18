Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 14.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.81. 29,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.10 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

