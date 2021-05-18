Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Altium Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $229.70. 6,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,041. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $152.11 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.