Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

