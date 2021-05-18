Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,282 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $776,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $175.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $178.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.