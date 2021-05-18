Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Decreased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.7% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $382.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $268.34 and a 52 week high of $388.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

