Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.85 and last traded at $84.89. Approximately 4,331,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,655,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.