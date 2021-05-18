Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lessened by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.