Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $15.08 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $15.08 or 0.00038099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $55,957.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00381816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00228062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.01296529 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044801 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 830,420 coins and its circulating supply is 645,260 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

