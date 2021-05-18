Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRNS. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

