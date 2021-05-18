VAULT Price Hits $7.90 on Top Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.90 or 0.00018126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $6,255.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00091076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.00406198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00231192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.16 or 0.01370093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046429 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,765 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

