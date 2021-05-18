Veil (VEIL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,675.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Veil has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $11,675.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,964.91 or 1.00311507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052172 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.97 or 0.01545058 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.00692146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00418657 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00117541 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

