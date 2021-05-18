Velocys plc (LON:VLS) Insider Henrik Wareborn Purchases 200,000 Shares

Velocys plc (LON:VLS) insider Henrik Wareborn purchased 200,000 shares of Velocys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

LON VLS opened at GBX 5.41 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.82. Velocys plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.80 ($0.22). The firm has a market cap of £57.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

