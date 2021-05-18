Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will post sales of $17.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.80 million and the highest is $18.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $84.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

