Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Insiders sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Ventas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 105,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.