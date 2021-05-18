Venus (XVS) Hits One Day Volume of $1.12 Billion

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 68% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $142.16 or 0.00328608 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,295.37 or 1.00076258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00051388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004112 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,981,828 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

