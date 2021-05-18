VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get VEON alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 11.6% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,936 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in VEON by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 66,354,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VEON by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819,575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VEON by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,674 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in VEON by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 840,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.