Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.64.

VNE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Veoneer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Veoneer during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. 13D Management LLC increased its stake in Veoneer by 7.4% during the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Veoneer by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

VNE opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

