Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,499,997.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 772,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,997.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. 11,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,248. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

