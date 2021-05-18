Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

