Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0286

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $105.78 million and approximately $22.14 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00114557 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,705,240,985 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

