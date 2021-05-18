VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.36 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $11,567.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,419.23 or 1.00785456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012463 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00174986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004144 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,652,169 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.