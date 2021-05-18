Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of VRNT opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $349,924.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

