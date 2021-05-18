Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Up 9.5%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price was up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.72. Approximately 7,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 861,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $624.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banta Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Veritone by 3.5% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after acquiring an additional 81,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Veritone by 28.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 248,516 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $10,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 66,722 shares during the period. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

