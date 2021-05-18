Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.28 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

