Vesper (VSP) Achieves Market Cap of $77.93 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $23.59 or 0.00054089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $77.93 million and $2.85 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00091737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00397553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00230134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.03 or 0.01378223 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00047110 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,304,035 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

