Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VWDRY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equities lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. 1,390,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

