ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

