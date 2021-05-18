Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.180-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,818. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAV. Northland Securities increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,968,829.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,326 shares of company stock worth $2,255,546. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

