VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0212

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. VIBE has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $19,027.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIBE has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00101065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.40 or 0.01509826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00119296 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.