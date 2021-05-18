Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,503 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Sensata Technologies worth $57,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $84,347,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,236,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,205,000 after purchasing an additional 554,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

NYSE:ST opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.