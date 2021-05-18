Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.50% of ScanSource worth $57,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCSC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SCSC opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

