Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Five9 worth $58,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,336,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after buying an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $40,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,548,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,740 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,508 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $163.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.46. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

