Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 89,794 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.64% of ONE Gas worth $67,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE:OGS opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

