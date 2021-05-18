Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Rockwell Automation worth $58,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.23.

NYSE ROK opened at $264.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.56 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

