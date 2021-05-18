Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.44 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,131 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Caesars Entertainment worth $57,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,922,000 after buying an additional 197,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock worth $9,145,700 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

