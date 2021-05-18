Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $64.95 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 604,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of HP worth $64,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

