Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77,813 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Eagle Materials worth $58,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,960,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP stock opened at $151.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.