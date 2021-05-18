Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,023 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.61% of Hancock Whitney worth $59,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $204,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

