Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $58,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

